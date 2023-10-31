Maryland man, second recipient of pig heart transplant dies following surgery — WJZ

Teacher pay structure to change in Baltimore City, County as part of Blueprint education reform plan — The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Board of Estimates expected to vote on $3.6M state grant for Safe Streets — WBAL

In Mount Vernon, a call for a Middle East ceasefire — WMAR

Why Notre Dame of Maryland plans to acquire a Laurel alternative medicine school — Baltimore Businesses Journal

State laboratory celebrates 125 years of disease surveillance, environmental testing — Maryland Matters

UPDATE: Dinosaur is still missing, and Nathaniel is accepting no replacements — Baltimore Brew

