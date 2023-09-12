Maryland plans to spend $1.2 billion on stadium improvements for the Orioles and Ravens. How much money is that really? — The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Housing Authority owes city $7.9 million in delinquent water bills, Inspector General finds — Baltimore Brew

10 area Harris Teeter stores to be sold to Piggly Wiggly owner — WMAR

Deadline to apply for Maryland student loan debt relief tax credit on September 15 — WJZ

Baltimore-area home prices climb again in August as inventory constrains market — Baltimore Business Journal

Nearly 100 corgis prepare to race in Maryland Corgi Cup — WBAL

