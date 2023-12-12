No timeline yet as MTA Administrator gives update on light rail suspension — WJZ Baltimore (CBS)

League of Women Voters opposes changes to Inspector General’s office proposed by Baltimore County Council Chair – WBFF Baltimore (Fox)

Google engineer teaches computer science class at Morgan State University to promote diversity in tech – Baltimore Sun

Architecture firm to move headquarters to Downtown Baltimore from Columbia – Baltimore Business Journal

Debate over punishment of Johns Hopkins doctor ignites free speech debate – WMAR Baltimore (ABC)

