Ravens alum and ‘Blind Side’ inspiration Michael Oher tells his own story in new book — The Baltimore Sun

Sen. Chris Van Hollen endorses Angela Alsobrooks in open-seat Democratic primary for U.S. Senate — Maryland Matters

Towson University funding campaign raises $102M for research, endowment — Baltimore Business Journal

Pigtown residents say Rec and Parks is “stonewalling” a much-needed needle disposal kiosk — Baltimore Brew

Maryland Department of Health launches website for vaccine clinic information — WJZ

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *