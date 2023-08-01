Orioles’ lease negotiations frustrate Maryland Stadium Authority board member – The Sun
Baltimore’s LGBTQ affairs director claims discrimination by Hopkins transgender center – Baltimore Banner
Md. Lottery offers do’s and don’ts as MegaMillions jackpot reaches $1 billion – WBAL-TV
Baltimore man convicted of killing woman, 3-year-old child and unborn daughter sentenced to 3 life terms plus 70 years – WBFF-TV
Study underway to determine if vanishing Chesapeake Bay island can be saved – WTOP News
Thieves use jaws-of-life tool to rip apart two ATMs in Anne Arundel County in past three weeks – WMAR-TV