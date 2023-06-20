The morning light in Baltimore in June 2023. Credit: Laura Lippman

15 people recovering after bus crashes into Baltimore apartment building – WBAL-TV

Cannabis grower building $16 million edibles production facility in Cecil County – Baltimore Business Journal

Police charge Towson man in fatal shooting of Virginia police officer – Associated Press

Residents appeal judge’s decision to greenlight crematorium at North Baltimore funeral home – The Sun

Major changes ahead as Md. plans expansion of early childhood education – Maryland Matters

Local animal hospitals are seeing a dog flu vaccine shortage – WMAR-TV

