The morning light in Baltimore in June 2023. Credit: Laura Lippman

Body found under rubble of I-95 collapse – WBAL-TV

Morgan State investigating professor who asked Jeffrey Epstein for millions in exchange for Black community support – The Sun

Majority of Marylanders oppose banning gas-powered cars, new poll shows – Washington Post

Speeding on Belair Road has residents fearing for their safety – WMAR-TV

Electric cars in Md. can now use HOV lanes regardless of number of passengers – WTOP News

Here’s how much Maryland MVA paid to reclaim the website on 800,000 license plates – WBFF-TV

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *