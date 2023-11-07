Community weighs in on plans for revitalized Harborplace – CBS Baltimore/WJZ
Mayor vetoes City Council redistricting map; charter amendment proposed to check mayoral power – The Sun
Towson women’s soccer team earns first NCAA tournament spot in program history – WMAR-TV
RFK Jr. makes campaign stop near Annapolis for independent presidential bid – The Sun
School districts face deadline to spend one-time ARPA funding – WBAL-TV
Under Armour’s new headquarters begins to take shape in South Baltimore – Baltimore Business Journal