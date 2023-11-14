Morning in Baltimore. Credit: Laura Lippman

Marilyn Mosby won’t be sentenced for perjury conviction until completion of second trial – CBS Baltimore/WJZ

Hyundai driver with anti-theft software flips the script on Baltimore car thief – WBAL-TV

Gunnar Henderson is unanimous pick for AL Rookie of the Year, a first for Orioles in 34 years – MLB.com

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball says he will not run for Congress – The Sun

Thousands from Baltimore expected to attend Tuesday’s ‘March for Israel’ in D.C. – FOX Baltimore/WBFF

Baltimore gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving – FOX Baltimore/WBFF

