Morning in Baltimore, January 2024 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. announces he will run for Congress – The Sun

Catholic Relief Services CEO recounts devastation in Gaza – WBAL-TV

At Marilyn Mosby trial, prosecutors delve into Council President Nick Mosby’s LLC and spending on clothing – Baltimore Brew

Community effort to reimagine Veterans Park in Dundalk – WMAR-TV

Doordash driver carjacked at gunpoint while delivering pizza – FOX Baltimore/WBFF-TV

Baltimore to host Justin Timberlake’s first world tour in five years – WTOP News

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *