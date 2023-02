Magic Johnson surprises students during visit to newly renovated Morgan State dining hall – WBAL-TV

Lawmakers consider bills addressing huge spike in stolen SNAP and cash assistance – WMAR-TV

Police gave out munchies, then watched people get high – for training – Washington Post

Moore reverses Hogan’s decision to exempt cars newer than 6 years old from emissions tests – The Sun

Greg Cross becomes new partner-in-charge of Venable’s Baltimore office – Baltimore Business Journal

Like this: Like Loading...