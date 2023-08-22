An August morning in Baltimore. Credit: Laura Lippman

Michael Oher greets fans at a Baltimore book signing amid lawsuit to end his conservatorship – WJZ-TV

Baltimore County schools use virtual learning as punishment. Experts say that hurts students. – The Sun

BOOST scholarship program sees ‘extreme demand’; funds uncertain for new applicants – WBFF-TV

Tesla facility in Baltimore County to lay off 55 workers – Baltimore Business Journal

New database shows Baltimore greatly devastated by opioid epidemic – WBAL-TV

Md. seeks federal grant to rebuild bridge, highways – Maryland Matters

