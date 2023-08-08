The light after strong summer storms in Baltimore in August 2023 Credit: Paul B. DeWolfe

Photos: Storm damage throughout the Baltimore region – The Sun

30 utility poles collapse on busy Westminster road; dozens trapped in cars – WJZ-TV

Ravens’ Countdown to Kickoff Party includes All-American Rejects – WMAR-TV

Text messages of State School Superintendent deleted; possible violation of law – WBFF-TV

Peter Angelos sells 7-story Towson office building for $13.55 million – The Sun

Md. lawmakers introduce bill aiming to address aging school infrastructure in Congress for third time – WTOP News

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *