The morning light in Baltimore Credit: Paul B. DeWolfe

A mother’s plea leads to Sylvan Learning offering free summer tutoring in Baltimore City – WBFF-TV

Family of Henrietta Lacks settles HeLa cell lawsuit with biotech giant, lawyer says – The Sun

West Baltimore residents push to extend Red Line further East, link to job sites – WJZ-TV

Tom Clancy’s former Ritz-Carlton condo split in two; portion is on the market for $3.75 million – Baltimore Business Journal

Chesapeake National Recreation Area One Step Closer to Reality – National Parks Conservation Association

Small hotel to open above Hampden’s Good Neighbor café – WBAL/Baltimore Business Journal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *