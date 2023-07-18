Morning comes to the Inner Harbor in July 2023 Credit: Laura Lippman

Acting Commissioner Worley nominated for top BPD spot; no national search – WBFF-TV

Greektown community joins fight against BGE gas regulator installation – WJZ-TV

Baltimore ranks third-highest in U.S. for prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease – WBAL-TV

One person missing, another seriously injured following water rescue at Gunpowder Falls State Park – The Sun

Gov. replaces nearly entire membership of Maryland Higher Education Commission – Maryland Matters

Sunflower season is here; where to pick your own – WTOP News

