Unified Community Connections, a nonprofit agency supporting people with disabilities, will hold its signature concert fundraiser Hoodstock XX on Friday, November 10 at The Winslow in Baltimore. Hoodstock is where guests just say no to black-tie and yes to tie-dye.

When: Friday, November 10, 2023

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Music from 6:30 – 11:00 pm

Where: The Winslow

333 W. Ostend St., Baltimore, MD 21230

Free onsite parking available



What’s Provided: Live music from the ‘60s and ‘70s, food, drinks, dancing, raffles, and an online silent auction.

Roses n Rust will headline the big 20th Anniversary Hoodstock and cover both classic and modern artists from the ‘60s, ‘70s and today. In addition, local celebrity O.J. Brigance, senior advisor for player development for the Baltimore Ravens and former Unified Community Connections board member, will present this year’s Samuel A. Tucker Memorial Can Do Award.

“We’re extremely proud of the growth of Hoodstock, which literally started in Russ Causey’s backyard 20 years ago,” said Amy Kreitz, president and CEO of Unified Community Connections. “This year’s Hoodstock is sure to be the biggest and best yet, so dig out those bell-bottoms or come as you are to rock out at The Winslow in support of a great cause.”

Last year’s Hoodstock raised a record-breaking $106,000, officially raising $1 million to benefit Unified Community Connections and the work they do to help people with disabilities live as independently as possible. 2022 Hoodstock Photos John Strohsacker

Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 the day of the event. For more information, visit www.unified.org/hoodstock or www.facebook.com/hoodstock or contact Lauren Bussard at lbussard@unified.org or 443-449-2461.

Unified Community Connections is a nonprofit agency that serves people with a wide range of disabilities throughout Maryland. Unified’s mission is to support people with disabilities in achieving independence, productivity, and the quality of life they seek through residential, and meaningful day services as well as assistive technology and transportation. Headquartered in Sparks, Unified provides services in Baltimore, Cumberland, Frederick and Hagerstown. (www.unified.org)

Like this: Like Loading...