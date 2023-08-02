Adnan Syed urges Maryland Supreme Court to undo appellate judges’ ruling reinstating convictions – The Sun

Former College Park mayor pleads guilty to child pornography charges – WBAL-TV

Gov. OMalley’s portrait removed and will be repainted because it’s too small – Maryland Matters.

Maryland Tax-Free Week 2023: When is it and what can you buy without tax? – WJZ-TV

Mayor Scott announces location change for Charm City Live festival – WBAL News

6 Baltimore youth arrested in Anne Arundel for attempted carjacking and vehicle theft – WBFF-TV

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *