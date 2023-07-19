Four Baltimore institutions raise concerns about Artscape plan, call on city to ‘honor commitments’ — The Baltimore Sun

‘Too much foot-dragging’ over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says — Associated Press

Gov. Wes Moore featured in September issue of Vogue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz — WJZ

Three public pools have yet to open in Baltimore, hanging residents out to dry — Baltimore Brew

U.S. Attorney: Maryland paratransit system does not comply with ADA; lawsuit threatened — Maryland Matters

Maryland leaders meet with Brooklyn community to discuss change after shooting — WBAL

After Decades of Not Being Her True Self, WYPR’s Ashley Sterner is Finally Saying Her Name on Air — Baltimore Magazine

