Baltimore Police memo: Youth crowds violating curfew to face possible transport to ‘connection center’ this summer — The Baltimore Sun
Adnan Syed’s counsel seeks Maryland Supreme Court to review ruling that reinstated murder conviction — WBAL
Election administrator candidates remain unknown as some groups seek greater transparency — Maryland Matters
Baltimore Inspector General tracks down fabricated diploma by finance employee — Baltimore Brew
Univest CEO plots expansion into Baltimore by hiring rival bankers — Baltimore Business Journal
RoVo Monty’s Debut Album Could Be the Spark That Turns Baltimore Into a Dance Town Again — Baltimore Magazine