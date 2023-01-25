Baltimore to run out of federal eviction prevention funds by mid-March, officials say — The Baltimore Sun
11 puppies found dead, 2 people injured in Bentalou Street house fire — WBAL-TV
PNC closing another eight branches in Baltimore County — Baltimore Business Journal
$10k reward offered leading to arrest of man caught on video stealing gorilla statue from antique shop — WMAR-TV
Battered by spike in fuel costs, commuter bus operator and diesel provider face possible MTA lawsuits — Maryland Matters
Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field — WJZ-TV