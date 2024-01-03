Maryland State House subject to bogus bomb threat — Maryland Matters

Driver enters plea agreement in 2023 Beltway crash that killed 6 highway workers — WBAL

Izzy Patoka replaces Julian Jones as chair of Baltimore County Council following inspector general dispute — Baltimore Brew

Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy: Creditors Committee launches website with information for clergy abuse survivors — The Baltimore Sun

Man charged with murder of BPD officer found competent to stand trial — WMAR

Baltimore-area Lyft driver says she didn’t get paid working busiest rideshare night of year — WJZ

Baltimore salad dressing company in talks to sell to N.J. firm for $4.5M — Baltimore Business Journal

