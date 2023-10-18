Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith visits her alma mater, the Baltimore School for the Arts — WJZ
Three men wrongfully convicted of teen’s murder receive $48 million settlement — WMAR
Maryland fall foliage maps: See where the leaves are best now and when they’ll peak near you — The Baltimore Sun
3 Baltimore Orioles players named 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists — WBAL
Sports betting booms, but the industry doesn’t contribute to Maryland’s Problem Gambling Fund — Maryland Matters
Nearly 50 restaurants opened in Greater Baltimore so far this year — Baltimore Business Journal