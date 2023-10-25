Second Baltimore firefighter dies following last week’s row home fire — WMAR

City continues to grapple with vacant properties in wake of another fatal fire — WJZ

Maryland Equitable Justice Collaborative to address mass incarceration of African Americans — WBAL

Potentially life-threatening pathogens found in many Maryland patients on ventilators, according to study — The Baltimore Sun

Crumbl Cookies to open stores in Harford, Baltimore counties — Baltimore Business Journal

York Road crematorium opponents take their case to the Appellate Court of Maryland — Baltimore Brew

