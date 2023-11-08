A Baltimore morning in November 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Baltimore police fatally shoot man who they say pointed gun at officers – The Sun

Marilyn Mosby faces high-stakes decision: Whether to testify in her own perjury trial – CBS Baltimore/WJZ

New Baltimore County Board of Elections headquarters opens in Owings Mills – FOX Baltimore/WBFF

UpSurge names Kory Bailey to succeed founder Jamie McDonald – Baltimore Business Journal

Transportation panel eyes toll increases and fees on electric, hybrid vehicles – Maryland Matters

Baltimore is getting a pop-up disco roller rink for the holiday season – Baltimore Magazine

