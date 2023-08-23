Rachel Morin investigation: Celebration of life to be held as search for killer continues – CBS New Baltimore
Carjacking suspects shoot at officers, barricade themselves in apartment before arrest – WMAR-TV
City schools hire record number of teachers ahead of first day; substitutes to fill remaining vacancies – The Sun
Higher gates at DC Metro stations lead to 70 percent fare evasion drop – WTOP News
Inspector General report says contractors may have bribed Baltimore building inspectors – WBFF-TV
Baltimore dubbed ‘Dirtiest City in America’ based on sanitation complaints – WBFF-TV