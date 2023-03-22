The morning light in Baltimore in March 2023. Credit: Laura Lippman

Md. CBD and Delta-8 sellers say that cannabis bill will kill their industry – The Sun

Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ comes to renovated arena, highlighting OVG’s focus on food, star power – Baltimore Business Journal

One of Wes Moore’s biggest anti-poverty ideas – automatic minimum wage increases – won’t pass this year – Washington Post

State treasurer asks for patience and resources to right Md. college savings plans – Maryland Matters

Investigators name suspect arrested in Towson campus carjacking – WBFF-TV

