Morning in Baltimore in November 2023 Credit: Laura Lippman

Officer dragged, hurt while attempting to arrest car theft suspect in Southeast Baltimore – CBS Baltimore/WJZ

Maryland Cannabis Administration opens social equity round of business license applications – Baltimore Sun

Baltimore youth football teams seeking help to get to national championship – WMAR-TV

Development near Lutherville light-rail stop a source of contention – WBAL-TV

Orioles’ Brandon Hyde wins AL Manager of the Year – Camden Chat

Baltimore Public Works will ask residents to survey water pipes at more than 229k locations for lead – WBAL News

