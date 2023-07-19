A Baltimore morning in July 2023 Credit: Laura Lippman

Firefighter trapped and injured in blaze at Resisterstown Advance Auto Parts; Building a total loss – WJZ-TV

EPA inspector general says agency should have done more to lead faltering Chesapeake Bay cleanup effort – The Sun

Canadian wildfire smoke returns; Baltimore impacted – ABC News

World’s largest rubber duck coming to Maryland – WMAR-TV

Squeegee trial: Prosecutors say victim was ‘outnumbered,’ defense calls him ‘enraged’ – WBAL-TV

Baltimore County Police Department to launch gunshot detection pilot program – WBFF-TV

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *