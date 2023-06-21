Mayor Scott signs $4.4 billion FY24 city budget – WMAR-TV

Ocean City brings fireworks back to the beach for the first time since 2019 – WTOP News

Mount Vernon residents, fearing ‘food desert’, aim to replace Eddie’s grocery store quickly – The Sun

Md. takeover of troubled 529 savings plan is off to a rocky start – Washington Post

Luxury mattress seller Saatva to open viewing room in Harbor East – Baltimore Business Journal

Angela Alsobrooks ramps up fundraising in U.S. Senate race ahead of reporting deadline – Maryland Matters

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *