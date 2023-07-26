A July morning in Baltimore. Credit: Laura Lippman

Pilot dead after single-engine plan crashes in Harford County – WJZ-TV

Baltimore spent more than $33,000 on election cellphones city staff forgot to disconnect – The Sun

Police investigating string of 7-Eleven armed robberies in Howard County – WBAL-TV

Downtown Baltimore grapples with plummeting property values – WBFF-TV

Maryland weather: Heat wave to hit Baltimore area with temperatures reaching 99 degrees on Friday – The Sun

Oriole’s still near bottom of MLB attendance despite on-field success – Baltimore Business Journal

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *