Poppleton residents say Baltimore should scrap its deal with La Cité: ‘We want that land back’ — The Baltimore Sun
State restarts controversial bidding process for BWI Airport concessions contract — Maryland Matters
Construction begins for new affordable housing in East Baltimore — WMAR
Why Maryland launched a social equity verification portal for cannabis license applicants — Baltimore Business Journal
Two adults, child hospitalized after alleged arson in west Baltimore — WBAL
FBI offering $15k reward for information in murder of Baltimore rapper ‘LonnieDaGoat’ — WJZ