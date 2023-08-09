The sun rises in Baltimore in August 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

More than 150,000 still without power in several states, including Md., following severe storms – CNN

Demolition approval from Baltimore historical panel means Superblock can move forward – The Sun

Md. doctor convicted of insurance fraud through COVID-19 testing sites – WYPR News

Snowball vendor says Baltimore City Schools stopped paying her invoices – WBAL-TV

Safe Streets sites ‘dangerously understaffed’ says June letter from non-profits – WBFF-TV

Orioles indicate broadcaster will be back after reported suspension over unflattering stats – WJZ-TV

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *