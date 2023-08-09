More than 150,000 still without power in several states, including Md., following severe storms – CNN
Demolition approval from Baltimore historical panel means Superblock can move forward – The Sun
Md. doctor convicted of insurance fraud through COVID-19 testing sites – WYPR News
Snowball vendor says Baltimore City Schools stopped paying her invoices – WBAL-TV
Safe Streets sites ‘dangerously understaffed’ says June letter from non-profits – WBFF-TV
Orioles indicate broadcaster will be back after reported suspension over unflattering stats – WJZ-TV