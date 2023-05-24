The morning light in Baltimore in May 2023. (Credit: Laura Lippman)

Trial starts for Maryland doctors accused of leaking medical records to Russia – The Sun

11 arrested for dirt bike violations, 50 dirt bikes seized in Baltimore since April – WBAL-TV

New police memo outlines policy to enforce Baltimore summer youth curfew – WBFF-TV

Downtown Baltimore’s Hotel Monaco kicks off $6.5 million in renovations – Baltimore Business Journal

Candidates for state election administrator not disclosed as some call for more transparency – Maryland Matters

‘Everyone loves a campaign’: Raskin weighs Senate run – WTOP News

