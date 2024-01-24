More speed cameras proposed in Baltimore County – WBAL-TV
Thiru Vignarajah, past candidate for mayor and state’s attorney, will enter 2024 mayor’s race – The Sun
Baltimore Board of Estimates set to spend more on software company owned by husband of deputy mayor – Baltimore Brew
Baltimore County Exec. Johnny O Jr. shares his 2024 priorities – WYPR News
Ravens fans who want to witness history face high prices for AFC championship game tickets – CBS Baltimore/WJZ
Investigation shows city teachers helping students cheat on standardized tests – FOX Baltimore/WBFF-TV