See Beyond Festival volunteer dressed in vibrant colors hands a balloon animal to a young boy at the balloon animal booth. A young girl and woman watch in the background.

The Maryland School for the Blind’s (MSB) 2nd annual community event is free and open to everyone. Your family can experience a new sense of fun on April 29 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the MSB campus.

Looking for an outdoor event that has something for every member of the family? MSB’s See Beyond Festival offers a wide range of activities, entertainment, and food options, while encouraging you and your loved ones to learn to “see beyond” vision loss by participating in free challenges without the use of your sight.

The free festival—taking place on April 29 at the MSB campus (3501 Taylor Ave, Baltimore, MD 21236)—will offer a Kids Zone with free balloon animals, face painting, sensory and braille crafts, a fully-accessible playground, blind sports, live music, vendor booths, and more.

Experience Family Fun Like Never Before at the 2023 See Beyond Festival

Two See Beyond Festival volunteers pose for a photo with three festival attendees in front of the sprint track.

If you’re already planning your trip to this year’s festival, you can expect:

Blind sports like soccer, beep baseball, lacrosse, goalball, and sprint track.

A variety of food and drinks from local vendors.

A guide dog demonstration* from Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

A Maker’s Market and Vendor Fair, featuring more than 40 local crafters and vendors, as well as handmade goods created by MSB students.

Live music from the Sound Storm Band, Broken Stil, and MSB’s own student drummers. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

And more!

Connect with Your Community and Learn About Accessibility

Many attendees from last year’s inaugural event can attest that the See Beyond Festival is the perfect opportunity for families in the community to learn about accessibility by stepping outside of their comfort zones and participating in activities without the use of their sight. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion are talked about a lot these days,” shares Patrice Sanders of WBFF-Fox45 News. “At the Maryland School for the Blind’s See Beyond Festival, you can gain a deeper understanding of what it means for people who are blind or low-vision.”

A See Beyond Festival volunteer stands in front of a baseball hitting net while speaking to a festival attendee.

Visit SeeBeyondFestival.org to learn about all of the engaging, hands-on activities that your family can take part in during this year’s event.

*Please note, only service animals will be allowed entry at the 2023 See Beyond Festival.

