A rendering shows what a 70-unit apartment building could look like at the corner of Key Highway and Jackson View. Rendering from Southern Land Company and Martin Architectural.

Federal Hill’s Southern Land Company is planning a 70-unit apartment building at 1302 Key Hwy. in Riverside/Key Highway. The property, which was formerly a gas station from the 1930s until 1993, is currently being used as an industrial garage as well as the home to the On Brazilian Time food truck.

1302 Key Hwy. is .33 acres. The one-story, 1,715 sq. ft. building on the property has two service bays and an office. The property also offers parking spots for lease.

The property was sold to Key Highway Investments LLC in 2015 for $1,150,000, according to state records. It currently has a commercial zoning.

Southern Land Company wants to build a 70 ft., seven-story apartment building on the triangular lot which also faces Jackson St. and Anchor St. The proposed building would have two levels of parking with 70 spots, four levels of residential apartments, and an amenity level leading to a rooftop deck.

Joe Woolman, the attorney for the project, told Riverside Neighborhood Association (RNA) it would have 10 studio apartments, plus larger units.

