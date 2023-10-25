As Halloween creeps closer, it’s only natural for Baltimore residents to search for fun attractions in the holiday spirit.

While Baltimore has some great options for adrenaline-loving scream-seekers, some may need to venture outside the city limits to find the attractions that’s right for them.

Here’s a list of eight options in or near Baltimore:

Field of Screams: Located on 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney, Maryland, Field of Screams’ size and range of different activities sets it apart from the rest of the attractions on this list. It remains open every Friday and Saturday, as well as some Thursdays and Sundays through Nov. 1. From creepy carnival activities and haunted hayrides, to the newly expanded haunted trail which is now the longest of its kind in the country, Field of Screams has everything a thrill-seeking horror fanatic may want.

Legends of the Fog: 500 Carsins Run Road in Aberdeen, Maryland might be a bit of a trek up in Harford County, but the journey is bound to be well worth it. “Legends of the Fog” boasts 17 years of operation and encompasses a sprawling 100-acre expanse. Visitors can expect a spine-tingling hayride, a hair-raising haunted house, a perplexing corn maze, and even a spine-chilling circus, catering to fans of American Horror Story. Online options for discounted tickets are also available, making this frightful experience accessible to all.

Jason’s Woods: Nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania, specifically at 179 Stehman Road, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, you’ll find an unforgettable journey into the realm of the supernatural. Celebrating its 38th year in business, Jason’s Woods offers an array of bone-chilling delights, including five different themed haunted trails and a horrifying hayride that will make your heart race.

Bennett’s Curse: Bennett’s Curse is a great haunt for those in search of adrenaline-pumping jumpscares. Located in Dundalk, this sinister attraction welcomes brave souls on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of October, ensuring that the Halloween season is rife with terrifying excitement. On Nov. 4, they offer a unique experience like no other with their “Black Out Night,” where the attraction is plunged into complete darkness, intensifying the terror. What’s more, Bennett’s Curse stands out by staying open even on unconventional occasions, operating on days such as St. Patrick’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

The Nevermore Haunt: Located in East Baltimore, The Nevermore Haunt offers a fantastic experience for those seeking attractions beyond just their haunted house. The Nevermore Haunt offers an array of side attractions from food trucks, bizarre and over-the-top sideshow performances, and an outdoor bar allowing guests to unwind amidst the haunt’s mystique. With ticket prices starting at just $22, The Nevermore Haunt delivers a hauntingly affordable adventure.

Laurel’s House of Horror: Situated within an eerie and abandoned movie theater in the Laurel Centre Mall, this venue breathes life into the echoes of its cinematic past with hair-raising experiences that promise to leave you trembling. The paranormal intrigue surrounding this location is not just a gimmick; the Chesapeake Ghost Hunters have investigated the property, confirming otherworldly activity that adds a layer of authenticity to the scares. Laurel’s House of Horror embraces the Halloween spirit with open arms every fall, and its doors also creak open for special events in the spring, making it a year-round destination for thrill-seekers. As they celebrate their ninth Halloween in business, the haunt has perfected the art of terror, ensuring that each visit is an unforgettable plunge into the abyss of fear.

Kindred Hills Haunted Trail: In the heart of Frederick, Maryland, the Kindred Hills Haunted Trail offers a truly chilling adventure for those who dare to explore its eerie depths. Hidden within a dark and secluded forest, “The Walk” is an enigmatic and desolate trail through the woods and takes you through a graveyard, an abandoned cabin, and a haunted church. For those seeking to prolong their experience, the option to reserve a fire pit is available, creating a perfect atmosphere to gather and ghost stories. With tickets starting at just $25, Kindred Hills ensures that fear and suspense are accessible to all who venture along its haunted trail.

Leech Woods Haunted Trail: Found in Damascus, Maryland, Leech Woods Haunted Trail presents an immersive horror experience. Their 30-minute trail is one of the scariest outdoor horror trails in Maryland. But the fun doesn’t end there; Leechwoods offers a multitude of attractions to heighten your evening. Beyond offering great food and drink options, at Leech Woods you can test your skills with glow-in-the-dark axe throwing, witness mesmerizing fire dancers, and enjoy music at the DJ booth. If that’s not enough, carnival games, fortune-telling, and other entertainment options are available. Leech Woods Haunted Trail is not just a haunt; it’s an unforgettable experience that transcends the boundaries of fear and entertainment.

