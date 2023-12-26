In addition to the valuable news coverage that Baltimore Fishbowl delivers throughout the year, we also have a talented group of columnists and other local voices writing for us.
As 2023 draws to a close, we’ve put together a collection of some of our favorite pieces they’ve penned this year.
Whether you’re tagging along on an adventure to Cortona, Italy with Marion Winik; dealing with apartment mishaps with Jalynn Harris; or experiencing the joy of a first baseball game through the eyes of Rafael Alvarez’s grandson, please enjoy these columns and essays from 2023.
Four Gentlewomen in Cortona, Footloose and Gluten Free
In Cortona, a tiny hill town in Tuscany, Italy, columnist Marion Winik joined three other writers on a trip full of breathtaking views, handsome men, surprisingly good gluten-free options, and lifelong friendships.
There is no escaping what ails us, and what nurtures us.
This fall, Baltimore Fishbowl writers David and Karen Nitkin traveled 6,978 miles across the country, driving to the Pacific Ocean and back. In Los Angeles, the couple picked up a fiberglass travel trailer, which became their home, office, and cross-country companion during the return trip — and hopefully more in the years ahead. Through 16 states and dozens of cities and towns, they aspired to learn what was distinctive about every place. Through it all, David was comparing each place to Baltimore, which he writes about in this essay.
The silent ‘h’ in home
Columnist Jalynn Harris paid tribute to her grandaddy, including his love of hats, his early years as a sharecropper on a South Carolina plantation, and the nickname he gave the author: Just Us.
A Kid’s First Ballgame: Late Summer at Camden Yards
Columnist Rafael Alvarez tells the story of taking his grandson Gus to his first baseball game at Camden Yards, and the author’s own childhood love for the Orioles.
Mommy Two: Mourning Our Kids’ Nanny
Lawyer, writer, and mother Daphne Bahl wasn’t sure how she’d cope when the time came for her kids’ ultra-skilled nanny, Dianne, to move on. When Dianne fell seriously ill, Daphne knew she wanted to help Dianne to cope.
Despite faltering in the playoffs, the 2023 Orioles brought baseball back to Baltimore.
While the Baltimore Orioles didn’t have the deep playoff run that some may have hoped, this season did reignite many fans joy for their favorite team. Karuga Koinange spoke with some of those fans about what this season meant to them.
Please, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
A bees’ nest in the kitchen. Loud noises at all hours of the night. And a property manager’s alleged embezzlement scheme. All these and more pushed Jalynn Harris to their breaking point — and ultimately to moving out.
Don’t Say Gay
LGBTQ health researcher/activist Will Richardson writes about his experience attending an arts council fundraiser in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland, with his husband Josh and their friends. Donning the most nostalgiac ’80s fashion to the Eastern Shore party, Will and Josh navigate MAGA country as queer transgender men.
Brooks Robinson (1937-2023): What More Can Be Said?
Rafael Alvarez pays homage to Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, who died from heart disease at his Owings Mills home on Sept. 26, 2023 at age 86. Baseball fans share their memories and mementos of Robinson, including a photo after the 1970 World Series, a not-for-sale Robinson baseball card, and more.
Bumbling
Online dating is hard; columnist Marion Winik knows that to be true. In March, she shared stories from some of her recent dates through Bumble — a widower, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a blue-eyed Pennsylvanian — right before she was banned from the dating app without explanation.