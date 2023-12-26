In addition to the valuable news coverage that Baltimore Fishbowl delivers throughout the year, we also have a talented group of columnists and other local voices writing for us.

As 2023 draws to a close, we’ve put together a collection of some of our favorite pieces they’ve penned this year.

Whether you’re tagging along on an adventure to Cortona, Italy with Marion Winik; dealing with apartment mishaps with Jalynn Harris; or experiencing the joy of a first baseball game through the eyes of Rafael Alvarez’s grandson, please enjoy these columns and essays from 2023.

Cortona, a tiny hill town in Tuscany, Italy. Photo by Marion Winik.

In Cortona, a tiny hill town in Tuscany, Italy, columnist Marion Winik joined three other writers on a trip full of breathtaking views, handsome men, surprisingly good gluten-free options, and lifelong friendships. The author runs to explore St. Louis Credit: Karen Nitkin

This fall, Baltimore Fishbowl writers David and Karen Nitkin traveled 6,978 miles across the country, driving to the Pacific Ocean and back. In Los Angeles, the couple picked up a fiberglass travel trailer, which became their home, office, and cross-country companion during the return trip — and hopefully more in the years ahead. Through 16 states and dozens of cities and towns, they aspired to learn what was distinctive about every place. Through it all, David was comparing each place to Baltimore, which he writes about in this essay. Grandaddy being silly wearing two pairs of glasses. Photo by Jalynn Harris.

Columnist Jalynn Harris paid tribute to her grandaddy, including his love of hats, his early years as a sharecropper on a South Carolina plantation, and the nickname he gave the author: Just Us. Gus Squires with his “First Orioles Game” button before the first pitch at Camden Yards on Aug. 27, 2023. Photo credit: Sofia Alvarez.

Columnist Rafael Alvarez tells the story of taking his grandson Gus to his first baseball game at Camden Yards, and the author’s own childhood love for the Orioles. image courtesy of the author

Lawyer, writer, and mother Daphne Bahl wasn’t sure how she’d cope when the time came for her kids’ ultra-skilled nanny, Dianne, to move on. When Dianne fell seriously ill, Daphne knew she wanted to help Dianne to cope. Baltimore Orioles player Cedric Mullins. Photo courtesy of The Baltimore Orioles.

While the Baltimore Orioles didn’t have the deep playoff run that some may have hoped, this season did reignite many fans joy for their favorite team. Karuga Koinange spoke with some of those fans about what this season meant to them. The front of the apartment where the author is moving out.

A bees’ nest in the kitchen. Loud noises at all hours of the night. And a property manager’s alleged embezzlement scheme. All these and more pushed Jalynn Harris to their breaking point — and ultimately to moving out. Image courtesy of the author.

LGBTQ health researcher/activist Will Richardson writes about his experience attending an arts council fundraiser in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland, with his husband Josh and their friends. Donning the most nostalgiac ’80s fashion to the Eastern Shore party, Will and Josh navigate MAGA country as queer transgender men. Brooks gets ready to blow out the candles on his 70th birthday, 2007. Photo credit: Jim Burger.

Rafael Alvarez pays homage to Orioles legend Brooks Robinson, who died from heart disease at his Owings Mills home on Sept. 26, 2023 at age 86. Baseball fans share their memories and mementos of Robinson, including a photo after the 1970 World Series, a not-for-sale Robinson baseball card, and more. I tried, I swear.

Online dating is hard; columnist Marion Winik knows that to be true. In March, she shared stories from some of her recent dates through Bumble — a widower, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a blue-eyed Pennsylvanian — right before she was banned from the dating app without explanation.

