As sites like Twitter and Reddit continue to change, one local developer wants to create the next wave of social media.

Paul Flynn, a senior software engineer at DC’s Virtru who helped build the Obamacare website, is developing an open-source social media tool known as Arkavo. Leveraging Virtru’s OpenTDF project, Arkavo is a donation-based web API for developers to build social media sites similar to Reddit that will let content creators own their own data.

Flynn, who is based in Columbia, Maryland, launched a Kickstarter campaign for the project in late June and hopes to have the API ready in about six months.

“I want to give people hope and I want to deliver it, and I want to give them that platform,” Flynn told Technical.ly.

Flynn said Arkavo will use a model similar to Wikipedia, funded by the community with open-source code that lets developers write the features they’re looking for. Removing the monetization aspects that commercial platforms have, he said, enables the privacy component of users owning their own data.

This aspect is similar to another project from Virtru: its SecureCycle period tracking app that employees created at a company hackathon. With the OpenTDF backend, users would own their own data that they can share, but they can also revoke it at a later time if they chose.

Like this: Like Loading...