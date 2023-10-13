210 Golf Course Road • Owings Mills, MD 21117
A sumptuous estate in Greenspring Valley’s lifestyle enhancing Golf Course Road community. Enduring quality finishes. Designed by Gene Gillespie. Glorious Stiles Colwill interiors. An enchanting reveal. Be greeted by a grand cobblestone motor court. Multi-tiered outdoor living that reaches into the site effortlessly. Designed with a distinct Charleston aesthetic. Meandering stone loggias and covered porches all cascade gently to a magnificent fifty foot pool with textured artisan landscaping. Your dynamic outdoor vision brought to life. Seasonal plantings thoughtfully curated for maximum visual splendor. Gently nestled on an extremely private, 5.06 ac., premium golf course lot. Supreme livability. Be welcomed by the long covered bluestone porch that beckons for relaxed afternoons. Swing open the signature mahogany door, and enter. The foyer, a feast for the eyes, exquisite millwork, decorative plaster, human scale, masterful layering of texture, and light… you are drawn in to both pause and explore. And so it goes, delight as you meander from space to space. A breath of fresh air… your living space. Incredible ceiling height and walls of glass offer you expansiveness, natural connectivity, and seamless flow outdoors. The lightness of a holiday retreat permeates. Fully finished lower level that can serve as complete guest suite with full bath and easy on grade access or convert to a party barn/pool house…the possibilities are endless. Unrivaled mud room. Handsome butternut wood paneled destination library anchored by cracking fireplace with marble surround, ready for thought provoking conversations into the wee hours. Multiple studies. Designated wrapping room. nA decorative dining room that celebrates life and all of our gatherings with ease and subtle grandeur. Hand painted walls by artist Bob Christian, in the perfect tone of energizing yet sophisticated orange. See sellers amenity list attached. Just minutes from everywhere you want to be. Please book your appointment now. In the event the active date changes, you will be notified. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.