Nestled in the heart of Essex, Maryland, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School stands as a testament to academic excellence, community spirit, and holistic development. This co-educational institution, catering to students from Pre-K to 12th grade, embraces its Catholic identity and fosters a true sense of community among its students.

At Mount Carmel, the smaller class sizes contribute to a close-knit community feeling, where every student is known, valued, and supported. Freshman Jayden R. enthusiastically shared, “My favorite thing about Mount Carmel is that the teachers are always willing to help you with your work, plus they listen to what you have to say, and that’s a great thing to have if you want to be successful in life.”

One unique feature of Mount Carmel is the interaction between older and younger students. This dynamic allows older students to mentor and guide their younger peers, fostering leadership skills and creating a supportive learning environment. It also provides our younger students with positive role models.

We believe our students excel when they are learning in creative environments. Our recently renovated dance studio has become a beautiful space where students can express their creativity. Our comprehensive dance program culminates in an annual recital and several performances throughout the year. This not only nurtures artistic expression but also showcases the talent within the school community. Our school is also equipped with two state-of-the-art STEM labs, ensuring that students have access to cutting-edge technology and hands-on experiences, preparing them for the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School is more than an educational institution; it’s a second home for students—a place where they not only excel academically but also grow as individuals, supported by a caring community that values both tradition and progress.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School is now enrolling for the 2024-25 school year. Prospective families are invited to contact the admissions office to schedule a private tour, or attend the Open House on Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. For more information, visit https://www.olmcmd.org/.

Like this: Like Loading...