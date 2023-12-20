Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore has unveiled a new initiative aimed at ensuring 500 Club members are able to take in the magic of the holiday season.

“Adopt a Club” joins corporate partners with local Clubs around Metropolitan Baltimore and the Eastern Shore, complete with personalized wish lists detailing names, ages, and gift requests of Club members. Corporate partners enlisted their team members to wrap and deliver the gifts.

“The Adopt a Club initiative embodies the spirit of community and generosity. We are extremely grateful to our corporate partners for joining us in making this holiday season extra special for our Club members,” said Jeff Breslin, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore. “Their commitment to creating positive impact and lasting memories truly reflects the values of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore.”

In Baltimore City, these are the Club and corporate partner pairings: Webster Kendrick Club with MillerKnoll; Westport Club with M&T Bank; Brooklyn O’ Malley Club with RSM; O’Donnell Heights Club with DAP Global, Inc., and BGCMB @ The Door with Access Holdings.

In Howard County, Laurel Woods Club is paired with Authority Brands.

On the Eastern Shore, the pairings include Leonards Lane Club with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA); Truitt Club with Perdue; and the Pocomoke High Club with Turner Construction.

“In addition to their participation in the Adopt-A-Club initiative, corporate partners provide critical funding to Clubs year-round with their generous contributions to support staffing and programming,” reads the press release announcing the initiative.

“We love our partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore and, in particular, helping them with their mission to support our communities’ next generation,” said Access Holdings Founder and Managing Partner Kevin McAllister.

Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore is a nonprofit organization that champions youth in communities across Greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore. There are currently nine Clubs, though more are being created. The Clubs offer programs and support for more than 1,000 members and 1,200 families, aiming to empower children to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives.

To learn more about Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, please click this link.

