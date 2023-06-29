Maryland’s long-awaited move toward legalization of cannabis takes full effect on Saturday July 1, when the Cannabis Reform Act becomes law. There are a variety of restrictions in place, however, regulating the personal use of cannabis.

Nearly 100 existing medical marijuana dispensaries have applied for and been approved for dual licenses across Maryland to begin selling marijuana to adults 21 and over with a government-issued ID in addition to patients with a medical marijuana card.

“The state of Maryland’s doing a really good job of running this program so far,” said Steve White, president of Trulieve, which operates three dispensaries in the state. “We have had to adjust over the past seven months from a lot of different angles, but we are excited and ready for July 1.”

Trulieve operates in Timonium, Halethorpe and Rockville, and also grows in Hancock. The cultivation and processing facility produces for both Trulieve dispensaries and wholesale to other shops.

White said Trulieve’s experience transitioning the business to accommodate the new recreational users in other states will help his team get ready for July 1. Every state is different, he said, but it helps to adapt what’s worked in other states to operations here in Maryland.

What can I buy?

The new law allows Marylanders to buy 1.5 ounces of flower—the term the law uses to refer to the dried smokable plant—12 grams of cannabis concentrate, or a total amount of cannabis that does not contain more than 750 mg of THC. Other forms include vapes, edibles and concentrates.

“There are additional regulations and rules related to this new customer set that we haven’t seen before. We have had to develop our processes and our procedures to compliantly serve people ages 21 and older with a valid government-issued ID,” White said.

Despite Maryland’s “personal use” limits, it’s still a lot of product, he said. Dispensary employees should be able to help consumers walk out with the correct amount of product. A shopper wouldn’t be able to purchase more than they’re allowed to legally possess, he said.

Purchases will be taxed at 9%, which is the same sales tax applied to alcohol purchases.

What should I expect on July 1?

Maryland residents trying to purchase cannabis on the first day it’s legal might see long lines and limited supply at stores across the state, according to Gemini Twin Consulting CEO Leah Heise.

Heise told the Baltimore Fishbowl when states convert from a medical-only program to recreational, they’re increasing sales significantly. The excitement may lead to long lines, temporary price increases, and supply constraints until the kinks are worked out, she warned.

“I’m hopeful that dispensaries are preparing their employees for increased transactions including: increasing staffing in vaults and order fulfillment roles, teaching employees how to do orders online for those in line, training compliance and inventory personnel on combating loss and shrinkage, increasing customer throughout,” she said in an email.

Heise recommended medical patients hit stores now to avoid lines and supply constraints.

What about the medical program?

The new adult-use regulations require dispensaries to hold additional medical-only hours, and some products with higher levels of THC will still be available to patients in the program, not the average consumer. Those buying with a medical card will also not be subject to the new sales tax.

Additionally, adult-use limits on the amount of flower and THC products as well as number plants are also not applicable to patients purchasing through the medical cannabis program. Limits on possession are much higher in the medical program.

“Medical patients are there to treat a particular condition, and a doctor has opined that that’s an appropriate one and hopefully given some guidance on exactly what that patient should be looking for,” White said. “[Recreational use] is more akin to an over-the-counter experience next to a pharmacy, if you will. There are products that tend to be less potent; There are certain things that won’t be available [without a medical card].”

Patients 18 and older can still apply to participate in the medical program.

“We have had to make sure that our inventory levels meet what our expectations are for the additional customer set, and we’re talking not just about the quantity of products available for them, but also the types of products that we see recreational customers gravitate to that sometimes you don’t necessarily see in a medical market,” White said, pointing to a preference to edibles over flower, for instance.

Can I grow weed?

Yes. The new law allows for individuals to grow up to two marijuana plants at home, though households are limited to two plants regardless of how many people live there. Landlords can prohibit growing cannabis on their properties.

What else should I know?

Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, so it’s not legal to bring cannabis products across state lines. Residents can travel across state lines to buy it, but they’ll need to use it while in the state in order to comply with federal law. Smoking marijuana remains illegal in public or in a vehicle.

Also, White anticipates a bit of a shock for new consumers about how “systematized” and “highly-regulated” the transaction is, a far cry from buying an eighth of mediocre weed in the back of a sedan in a parking lot.

“You will have a lot of people who shop on July 1, who haven’t legally purchased cannabis ever,” he said. “It’s like they will be in awe of the number of products that are available to them, and they really do need some service of employees who can direct them to products that meet the needs that they’re looking to fill.”

