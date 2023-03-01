This year advocates for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are hoping to secure $21 million in state funding for caregivers and their loved ones.

The funds would add to existing programs that fall under Medicare already set up by the state.

Alzheimer’s and dementia affect about 110,000 Marylanders, but that number is expected to grow to 130,000 by 2025, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Alzheimer’s and related diseases are deteriorations of the brain, which lead to memory loss and can degrade a person’s quality of life to the point where they are unable to complete daily tasks.

In February, about 100 people clad in purple clothing descended on Annapolis. They are members of the Greater Maryland Alzheimer’s Association, purple is the color for Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness, and they planned to lobby their politicians for a handful of new benefits.

First, is $21 million to help people with dementia-related diseases age in place. The money would get rid waitlists for senior care, help in medication management and give caregivers respite care.

The advocates also want to pass abill that will establish a dementia care navigation program to help caregivers find the right resources they need in their community.

Finally, the advocates are pushing for an increase of $3.5 million per year for dementia-related programs in the Department of Aging Budget.

“This legislation provides gap filling services to caregivers whose loved ones are at risk of going into more costly nursing homes,” said Eric Colchamiro, the director of government affairs for the Greater Maryland Alzheimer’s Association. “It allows them to age in place. It allows them to give them funds to age in place. And they age in place for on average, four years to seven years longer than people who don’t receive those funds.”

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

