The American Craft Council, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting crafts and artists, is bringing a three-day craft marketplace to the Baltimore Convention Center March 3 through 5.

Formerly known as American Craft Shows, the American Craft Made event is an annual celebration of handmade crafts from nationwide artists that specialize in ceramics, glass, jewelry, clothing, furniture, and basketry.

The event, which will mark its 46th year in Baltimore, will feature more than 350 artists. Collectors and craft lovers will have the opportunity to discover, shop, and support hundreds of artists in one location.

Artists are selected for the event by a jury pool. Twelve jurors are invited to help review the applications and score the applicants on a scale of one to five.

“They’re looking for innovation and quality craftsmanship,” said ACC Senior Director of Programs and Partnerships Gwynne Rukenbrod Smith. “They look for work that would be appealing to the customer we attract to the show. The jury makes sure that there’s consistency in the body of work and that the artists actually have a really strong visual voice.”

Additionally, all twelve jurors are artists that have been in the show before because, according to Rukenbrod Smith “they know what sells, they know what is appealing to the attendees of the event.”

The marketplace will feature the Emerging Artist Program, which allows early-career artists into American Craft Council’s established marketplaces awarding them the opportunity to grow their reach and customer base.

Additionally, attendees can support student artists with American Craft Council’s School-to-Market program which provides students pursuing higher education a public venue to exhibit and sell their art. This year it will include scholars from Western Maryland’s, Hood College and three schools.

“The purpose and mission is really about us helping artists find markets so that they can actually sell their work and help make a living in the field,” Smith said.

In addition to the marketplace, local craft partners from the Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. areas will perform demonstrations and offer hands-on activities for all attendees.

For tickets or additional information visit www.craftcouncil.org/Baltimore.

