Baltimore City and Baltimore County schools were rated among the worst in the state by the Maryland School Report Card released earlier this month, with several earning only one or two stars out of a possible five.

But some schools in those districts came out ahead.

Baltimore School for the Arts, a city high school, was the lone Baltimore City school to receive an overall score of five out of five stars. Overall, it earned a score of 78.3%.

Meanwhile, 10 city schools received four out of five stars:

Medfield Heights Elementary

City Neighbors Hamilton (Elementary/Middle)

The Green School of Baltimore (Elementary)

Hampstead Hill Academy (Elementary/Middle)

Midtown Academy (Elementary/Middle)

Roland Park Elementary/Middle

Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle

Tunbridge Public Charter School (Elementary/Middle)

Baltimore City College (High)

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (High)

In Baltimore County, 21 schools earned five stars:

Carroll Manor Elementary

Chapel Hill Elementary

Eastern Technical High School

Fifth District Elementary

George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology (High)

Hereford High

Honeygo Elementary

Jacksonville Elementary

Kingsville Elementary

Lutherville Laboratory (Elementary)

Mays Chapel Elementary

Pinewood Elementary

Prettyboy Elementary

Riderwood Elementary

Rodgers Forge Elementary

Sparks Elementary

Summit Park Elementary

Timonium Elementary

Westchester Elementary

Western School of Technology (High)

West Towson Elementary

Among those 21, Eastern Technical High School earned the highest overall percentage (92.1%) in the district. Pinewood Elementary earned the highest overall percentage among elementary schools (89.0%)

There were also 38 Baltimore County schools that earned four stars.

Arbutus Elementary

Bedford Elementary

Catonsville Elementary

Catonsville High

Charlesmont Elementary

Chatsworth School (Elementary)

Chesapeake Terrace Elementary

Cromwell Valley Elementary Regional Magnet

Deer Park Elementary

Dulaney High

Edgemere Elementary

Fort Garrison Elementary

Franklin Elementary

Gunpowder Elementary

Hampton Elementary

Hereford Middle

Hillcrest Elementary

Joppa View Elementary

Lyons Mill Elementary

Middleborough Elementary

Oliver Beach Elementary

Orems Elementary

Perry Hall Elementary

Pine Grove Elementary

Pot Spring Elementary

Randallstown Elementary

Ridgely Middle

Relay Elementary

Seventh District Elementary

Seven Oaks Elementary

Shady Spring Elementary

Sparrows Point High

Stoneleigh Elementary

Towson High

Villa Cresta Elementary

Watershed Public Charter (Elementary)

Westowne Elementary

Woodbridge Elementary

