Baltimore City and Baltimore County schools were rated among the worst in the state by the Maryland School Report Card released earlier this month, with several earning only one or two stars out of a possible five.
But some schools in those districts came out ahead.
Baltimore School for the Arts, a city high school, was the lone Baltimore City school to receive an overall score of five out of five stars. Overall, it earned a score of 78.3%.
Meanwhile, 10 city schools received four out of five stars:
- Medfield Heights Elementary
- City Neighbors Hamilton (Elementary/Middle)
- The Green School of Baltimore (Elementary)
- Hampstead Hill Academy (Elementary/Middle)
- Midtown Academy (Elementary/Middle)
- Roland Park Elementary/Middle
- Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle
- Tunbridge Public Charter School (Elementary/Middle)
- Baltimore City College (High)
- Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (High)
In Baltimore County, 21 schools earned five stars:
- Carroll Manor Elementary
- Chapel Hill Elementary
- Eastern Technical High School
- Fifth District Elementary
- George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology (High)
- Hereford High
- Honeygo Elementary
- Jacksonville Elementary
- Kingsville Elementary
- Lutherville Laboratory (Elementary)
- Mays Chapel Elementary
- Pinewood Elementary
- Prettyboy Elementary
- Riderwood Elementary
- Rodgers Forge Elementary
- Sparks Elementary
- Summit Park Elementary
- Timonium Elementary
- Westchester Elementary
- Western School of Technology (High)
- West Towson Elementary
Among those 21, Eastern Technical High School earned the highest overall percentage (92.1%) in the district. Pinewood Elementary earned the highest overall percentage among elementary schools (89.0%)
There were also 38 Baltimore County schools that earned four stars.
- Arbutus Elementary
- Bedford Elementary
- Catonsville Elementary
- Catonsville High
- Charlesmont Elementary
- Chatsworth School (Elementary)
- Chesapeake Terrace Elementary
- Cromwell Valley Elementary Regional Magnet
- Deer Park Elementary
- Dulaney High
- Edgemere Elementary
- Fort Garrison Elementary
- Franklin Elementary
- Gunpowder Elementary
- Hampton Elementary
- Hereford Middle
- Hillcrest Elementary
- Joppa View Elementary
- Lyons Mill Elementary
- Middleborough Elementary
- Oliver Beach Elementary
- Orems Elementary
- Perry Hall Elementary
- Pine Grove Elementary
- Pot Spring Elementary
- Randallstown Elementary
- Ridgely Middle
- Relay Elementary
- Seventh District Elementary
- Seven Oaks Elementary
- Shady Spring Elementary
- Sparrows Point High
- Stoneleigh Elementary
- Towson High
- Villa Cresta Elementary
- Watershed Public Charter (Elementary)
- Westowne Elementary
- Woodbridge Elementary
View your school’s ranking on the Maryland School Report Card.