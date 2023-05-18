The Ivy presents an evening with Hilton Carter in celebration of his new book, Living Wild! This special happy hour-style event will take place on The Ivy’s covered back patio, and offers a chance to hear from the acclaimed contemporary plant/interior stylist, author, and artist.

Tickets are required, and can be purchased here!

Tickets are limited, and ticket options include $20 for entry or $65 for entry + a copy of Living Wild. Books will also be for sale at the event.

In his previous book, Wild at Home, Hilton Carter writes: “Have you ever walked into a plant nursery or greenhouse and instantly felt a change in the air? The feeling of calm that washes over you as you tilt your head back, close your eyes, and take a deep breath. This is the feeling you’re looking to replicate when you bring plants into your home.”

This is the feeling, too, we hope you will access this evening as we round the corner into June together.

About Hilton Carter:

For Hilton Carter, it all started with one plant, a fiddle-leaf fig named Frank, to be exact. As he explains in his best-selling book Wild at Home: How to style and care for beautiful plants, his interest in plants started out as purely practical. Since then, he has written and photographed two other best sellers, Wild Interiors: Beautiful plants in beautiful spaces (April 2020) and Wild Creations (April 2021), partnered with Target on the collection Hilton Carter for Target, released his Guide to Houseplants workshops, with the Magnolia Network and most recently opened his first brick and mortar plant shop, green neighbor, in his hometown of Baltimore, MD.

Hilton Carter is a plant/interior stylist, author, and artist. He has a loyal following on Instagram(@hiltoncarter), where he shares his knowledge of plant care and styling with the green loving community.

