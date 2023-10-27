3110 Caves Road • Owings Mills, MD 21117
Live Authentically. An exquisite retreat in the heart of Cave’s Valley, this notable estate exudes character and sophisticated charm. The stunning 5 bedroom home boasts an array of features that blend style, comfort and the perfect harmony of indoor and outdoor living. Graciously appointed formal spaces for entertaining, or a cozy nook by one of the 6 fireplaces, there is a spot for everyone, and everything. A two-story great room that unlocks your imagination for endless possibilities. Thoughtful design with a modern open kitchen and family room are for communal living at it’s best. Your private oasis in the owner’s wing with dressing area and a spacious spa bathroom, where comfort and luxury unite. Beyond the bluestone patio, the whimsical terraced gardens celebrate nature’s beauty on 4+ acres. A detached 2-car garage with an apartment above, perfect for guests, an office or a studio! High-style aesthetics and impeccable design at every turn. Schedule a tour and experience the allure of this Caves Valley gem. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home. Please book your appointment now. In the event the active date changes, you will be notified.
Connect with Leigh Bank
310-936-4745