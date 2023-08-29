The Arc Baltimore’s “Art in the Round” exhibit in October will showcase artists with developmental disabilities, and the fundraising auction will include more than 60 pieces of artwork.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Grand Lodge of Maryland.

Attendees will have the chance to bid on the artwork while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, an open bar featuring a specialty drink, and opportunities to chat with the artists themselves to discuss the inspiration behind their artwork. There will also be a “Bottles to Bordeaux” raffle and the “Fund the Mission” appeal.

As a special treat, this year’s event will also feature a live art creation by one of Art in the Round’s premier painters.

“Art in the Round is The Arc Baltimore’s biggest fund-raising event, with proceeds helping to support art classes, workshops, and other mission-related programs for people with developmental disabilities,” said Kathleen McNally Durkin, chief executive officer of the Arc Baltimore.

The artists featured at the event receive 60% of the winning bid for each piece of art sold during Art in the Round. Additionally, “[t]he Arc Baltimore presents a financial award to the artist whose work is chosen to be used for next year’s Art in the Round promotional poster,” Durkin said.

The Arc supports people with developmental disabilities in leading fulfilling lives with a sense of belonging, purpose, and meaningful relationships. It provides employment training and support, day and residential services, family support and education, and much more.

Submissions are still open through the end of the week. Artists of all ages with developmental disabilities who would like to participate in this year’s Art in the Round must submit their artwork and required packet by Friday, Sept. 1, in order to be considered. To find out information about submission requirements, please click this link.

Sponsorships are also still available for as little as $1,000, and offer numerous benefits, including tickets to the event. For complete sponsorship information, please click this link.

The Arc expects more than 400 people to attend this year’s Art in the Round. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and are $100 per person, and $900 for a reserved table of 10. To purchase tickets, please click this link.

