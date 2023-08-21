H.E.R. will no longer headline this weekend’s Charm City Live outdoor music festival, after she canceled several tour dates, including her Baltimore show, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday.

Fellow R&B singer Ari Lennox will replace H.E.R. as the headliner of the festival on Aug. 26 at Pratt Street and Market Place at the Inner Harbor.

“I’m so sorry to announce that I won’t be performing at this year’s Charm City Live festival, but I want to thank the people and the mayor of Baltimore for this invitation,” H.E.R. said in a video posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I really look forward to the next time that I can perform there in Baltimore for all my friends and fans,” she added. “I love you guys so much and I appreciate the love always, and I know this year is going to be amazing. So have a great time and I’ll see you soon.”

Scott said he was saddened by the news of H.E.R.’s cancellation, but excited to welcome Lennox in her stead.

“While, we’re incredibly disappointed that H.E.R. needed to cancel her appearance in Baltimore, we are absolutely thrilled that the incomparable Ari Lennox has graciously stepped in at the last minute,” Scott said in a statement. “As a world-class artist and performer, she is certain to deliver an exceptional show.”

A Washington D.C. native, Lennox released her second studio album, “Age/Sex/Location,” in September 2022.

In addition to Lennox, the festival will also feature performances by R&B artist Donell Jones and DJ and hip hop artist MC Lyte.

“As a free and accessible event that welcomes every resident and visitor, this is going to be one of the highlights of Baltimore’s year,” Scott said.

